Biden decries Trump backers’ ‘dagger at throat’ of democracy

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is accusing Donald Trump and his supporters of holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy.” Biden spoke forcefully Thursday at the Capitol marking the anniversary of the deadly breach of the building. Biden warned that though they didn’t succeed, the insurrection remains a serious threat to America’s system of government. Lawmakers are holding events to reflect on the violent attack by Trump supporters trying to overturn his election defeat. The ceremonies were widely attended by Democrats, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill was absent. It’s a stark reminder of the rupture between the parties — and other Americans throughout the nation since Trump’s refusal to concede he lost.