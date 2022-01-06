Biden warns of US peril from Trump’s ‘dagger’ at democracy

By LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is forcefully accusing Donald Trump and his supporters of holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with his election lies that sparked last year’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. Biden used the anniversary of the attack Thursday to warn that America’s system of government remains under urgent threat. The day’s ceremonies were widely attended by Democrats but not by Republicans — a display of the grip that Trump and his views still hold on the party. The nation’s divisions remained clear on a day that many hoped would be one of reconciliation.