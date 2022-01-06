Chicago schools to shut for 3rd day amid debate with union

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Classes in Chicago were canceled for a third consecutive day amid an ongoing fight with the teachers union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols. Families in the nation’s third-largest district were notified of Friday’s cancelation on Thursday evening, noting that “in-person learning and activities may be available at small number of schools,” but to check before sending children to buildings. The Chicago Teachers Union wants remote learning until there’s an agreement or the latest COVID-19 surge subsides, but district leaders say remote instruction was devastating for children and their well-being. Both sides have been negotiating a pandemic safety plan, including more standards for testing and metrics that could trigger school closures.