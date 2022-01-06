Dozens of protesters, 12 police dead in Kazakhstan protests

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say dozens of protesters and 12 police have died during extraordinarily violent demonstrations in Kazakhstan that saw government buildings stormed and set ablaze. One police officer was found beheaded in escalating unrest that poses a growing challenge to authoritarian rule in the Central Asian nation. After breaking into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in the country’s largest city Wednesday, demonstrators continued to try to storm more buildings overnight. While the president initially seemed to try to mollify the protesters, he later promised harsh measures and called in forces from a Russia-led military alliance for help. The airports in Almaty and two other cities have been shut, and internet service was severely interrupted Thursday.