Dozens of protesters killed in Kazakhstan; 12 police dead

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Kazakhstan says dozens of protesters have been killed in attacks on government buildings and at least 12 police officers died. One of the officers was found beheaded. A police spokeswoman says there were attempts to storm buildings in Almaty overnight and “dozens of attackers were liquidated.” She spoke on state news channel Khabar-24. The reported attempts to storm the buildings came after widespread unrest in the city on Wednesday including seizure of the mayor’s building which was set on fire. State news channel Khabar-24 cited the city commandant’s office as saying Thursday that 353 law enforcement officers were injured in addition to the 12 killed. Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence.