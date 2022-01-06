Japan asks US forces to stay on base as COVID-19 cases jump

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has asked that the U.S. military in Japan stay inside its bases to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Hayashi says he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and was promised utmost efforts to ensure people’s health. It was not immediately clear if a base curfew would be issued. Hayashi’s request comes as the U.S. military is promising more stringent measures to curb rising cases. American forces have come under fire after a recent increase in coronavirus cases in areas where they are assigned in large numbers, including Okinawa.