Jennifer Garner named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jennifer Garner has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, based not just on her career as an actor, but also because of her record as a philanthropist and entrepreneur. The organization said Thursday that Garner will be the guest of honor at a parade through Harvard Square on Feb. 5, followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot. Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844, established its Woman of the Year award in 1951 to honor people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. Last year’s recipient was Viola Davis.