Judge OKs marathon bomber’s COVID payment going to victims

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

A U.S. District Court judge has agreed to let federal prosecutors use convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus payment to help pay the millions of dollars he is ordered to pay his victims. The Wall Street Journal also reported Thursday that prosecutors can also use other money held in his inmate trust account. In a filing Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston asked a judge to order the federal Bureau of Prisons to turn the money over to the Clerk of the Court. Tsarnaev was ordered to pay his victims more than $101 million, but so far has not paid any. He currently has about $3,900 in his account. A message was left with his attorneys.