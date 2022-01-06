Missouri man to be sentenced for killing wife he buried

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who admitted to burying his wife’s body and misleading authorities for more than a year about her whereabouts is set to be sentenced for killing her. Jurors in November convicted 26-year-old Joseph Elledge of second-degree murder in the killing of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he met after she moved from China to study engineering at the University of Missouri. The jury recommended that Elledge be sentenced to 28 years in prison, and the judge can’t impose a longer sentence than that on Friday. Elledge reported Ji missing in October 2019, prompting months of extensive searches. Her remains were found last March in a park near Columbia, where the couple had lived.