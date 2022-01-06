No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — City and federal investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome but had no immediate answers Thursday. They caution the fire scene is complex and that it will take some time to determine what happened. The city’s deadliest single blaze in more than a century took the lives of eight children and four adults. Several people managed to escape Wednesday morning’s fire, which charred a three-story brick duplex. Officials have not released the names of the victims. Officials have said 26 people had been staying in the two apartments.