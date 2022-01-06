Portugal adds virus booster jab incentives, cuts isolation

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government has announced new incentives for people to get COVID-19 booster shots. People who had a booster jab two weeks previously will from next Monday no longer need to show a negative coronavirus test result to attend events and enter places where it otherwise would be required. The government also said Thursday that new rules will require people to isolate only if they live with someone who tests positive. The government is scrapping a requirement to isolate if a work or school colleague tests positive. That measure had forced coworkers and entire school classes to be sent home.