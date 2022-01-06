Rights group verifies Polish senator was hacked with spyware

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Amnesty International says it has independently confirmed that an Israeli company’s powerful spyware was used to hack a Polish senator when he was running the opposition’s 2019 parliamentary election campaign. The Associated Press reported last month that an internet watchdog group at the University of Toronto determined the senator and two other Polish government critics were hacked with the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. A global media consortium last year uncovered dozens of cases in which the NSO malware was employed to eavesdrop on journalists, politicians, diplomats, lawyers and human rights activists in multiple countries. The Polish hacks are considered particularly egregious because they occurred in a European Union member nation.