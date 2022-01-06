Strong earthquake shakes Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken Nicaragua, sending people into the streets, but there are no initial reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.1. It was centered on the country’s Pacific coast about 36 miles (59 kilometers) south of Corinto. The earthquake was at a depth of 17 miles (27.5 kilometers). It was felt strongly in the capital of Managua, where residents milled about outside their homes and workers cleared government buildings. Travelers at the capital’s international airport were evacuated from the terminal. The earthquake was also felt to the north in El Salvador.