Sudanese security forces kill 3 in new anti-coup protests

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas and live ammunition, killing at least three people as thousands took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities once again to protest the October military coup. In Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, two protesters were killed, while in the Sudanese capital’s district of Bahri one demonstrator was shot and killed. Many were wounded, including by gunshots. Activists posted live videos of Thursday’s rallies, showing protesters waving Sudanese flags and chanting anti-coup slogans. Social media also swarmed with images showing tear gas clouding rallies in Khartoum, and protesters hurling stones and throwing back empty gas canisters at security forces.