9 bodies found piled onto road on Mexico’s Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz say a heap of nine bodies has been found piled on a roadside. The state public safety department calls the killings “a reaction to the results of work being done to fight crime.” Veracruz Gov. Cuitláhuac Garcia said Friday that a total of nine bodies were found at the scene. Garcia suggests the crime involved gangs. Local media reported that a handwritten message found at the scene threatened authorities and was signed by “the four letters.” That is a common reference to the Jalisco Cartel. There are four letters in the initials of the cartel’s formal name — Jalisco New Generation Cartel.