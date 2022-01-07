Anger as Cambodia’s Hun Sen meets Myanmar military leader

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar to revive peace efforts after last year’s military takeover is provoking an angry backlash among critics, who say he is legitimizing the army’s seizure of power. Hun Sen is the first head of government to visit Myanmar since the military takeover last February. In his role as chairperson of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Hun Sen met with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, plunging Myanmar into violent conflict and economic disaster. Hun Sen says he is promoting a five-point peace plan for Myanmar endorsed by the regional grouping last year.