Chicago mayor: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers dispute

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Classes in Chicago were canceled for a third consecutive day amid an ongoing fight with the teachers union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she hopes a deal can be struck soon but didn’t provide more detail Friday during a media interview. The Chicago Teachers Union wants remote learning until there’s an agreement or the latest COVID-19 surge subsides, but district leaders say remote instruction was devastating for children and their well-being. Both sides have been negotiating a pandemic safety plan, including more standards for testing and metrics that could trigger school closures.