Day in court: Cuomo to appear as judge weighs groping charge

By MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to appear virtually before a judge who is considering whether to dismiss the only charge against him in connection with sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office. Albany County District Attorney David Soares told Judge Holly Trexler this week that the victim was credible and that some evidence supported her account. But prosecutors are moving dismiss the charge because they don’t believe they can win a conviction in court. A misdemeanor complaint filed by a sheriff in October accused Cuomo of groping the aide in the executive mansion in December 2020. That’s eight months before he resigned.