Ex-Mich. lawmaker denies assault allegation, admits affairs

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan legislative leader is denying allegations that he raped his future sister-in-law starting when she was 14 or 15, saying they had a sexual relationship for years but were both consenting adults. Lee Chatfield, a Republican, led the House in 2019 and 2020. His attorney Mary Chartier said Friday that Chatfield has had multiple extramarital affairs, including with his accuser. Chartier says Chatfield will vigorously fight the “false claims.” The 26-year-old woman is one of Chatfield’s sister-in-laws. She filed a complaint in late December with the Lansing Police Department. State police in northern Michigan are investigating. Michigan’s legal age of consent is 16.