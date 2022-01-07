Family wants max sentence for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery’s family has asked a judge to show no lenience in sentencing three white men convicted of murder for chasing the running Black man and fatally shooting him. The Superior Court judge has limited sentencing options because murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Georgia. The judge’s main decision Friday will be whether to deny the defendants any chance for parole. In November, a jury found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, guilty of murder and other crimes in the February 2020 killing of Arbery. Even if the judge allows a possibility of parole, the McMichaels and Bryan will have to serve at least 30 years in prison first.