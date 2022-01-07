Germany to toughen restaurant rules, cut COVID quarantine

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leaders have agreed to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars. They also decided Friday to shorten quarantine and self-isolation periods as the new omicron variant advances quickly. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s 16 state governors built on restrictions introduced just after Christmas that limited private gatherings to 10 people and effectively shut nightclubs. People have already been required for some time to show proof of full vaccination or recovery to enter restaurants and bars. Following Friday’s decision, customers will have to show either that they have received a booster shot or provide a negative test result on top of proof that they have been vaccinated or recovered.