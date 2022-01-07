Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots

By LINDSEY TANNER and MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writers

Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 with COVID-19 have soared to unprecedented levels, a worrisome trend in youngsters too young to be vaccinated. That’s according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Friday. Since early December, as the highly contagious omicron variant has spread furiously around the country, the hospitalization rate in these kids has surged to above 4 in 100,000 children. Authorities say the numbers include kids with underlying health conditions. They say the trend underscores the need for vaccinations in all who are eligible.