Judge dismisses sole criminal charge against Andrew Cuomo

By MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A spokesperson for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he “will not pay one penny in attempts at civil extortion” after a judge dismissed the only criminal charge against him in connection with sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo made a virtual appearance Friday in Albany City Court. He didn’t speak during the brief hearing. Cuomo had denied the allegation that he groped an aide in 2020. The Albany district attorney had said he found the aide credible but believed he couldn’t prove her allegations in court. Cuomo lawyer Rita Glavin assails the case as political and says the rule of law prevailed.