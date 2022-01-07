More details emerge about teen in Michigan school shooting

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has denied a request to lower a $500,000 bail set for two parents who with their son are charged in a fatal Michigan school shooting. The judge says James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to turn themselves in when charged with involuntary manslaughter on Dec. 3 and have few ties to the area. The Crumbleys have been jailed since Dec. 4 and unable to meet the bond. They are charged in a shooting that killed four students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to their son, Ethan Crumbley, who is charged separately as an adult with murder and other crimes. Earlier Friday, he waived a key evidentiary hearing.