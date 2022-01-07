Orthodox Christians observe Christmas amid virus concerns

By JIM HEINTZ

MOSCOW (AP) — Orthodox Christians in Russia, Serbia and other countries are observing Christmas amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the coronavirus. The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular. The churches in Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece mark the Nativity of Jesus on Dec. 25 along with other Christian denominations. The Russian Orthodox Church, the largest Orthodox congregation, said celebrants needed to wear masks and observe social distancing at Christmas services. A live broadcast of the midnight service at Moscow’s huge Christ The Savior Cathedral indicated about half of the worshippers in attendance were without masks or pulled them down to their chins as they watched the pageantry.