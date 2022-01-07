Skip to Content
Teen in Michigan school shooting waives key court hearing

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school has waived a key court hearing. The decision means Ethan Crumbley’s case moves straight to a trial court in suburban Detroit. Prosecutors in Michigan typically must present some evidence to show there’s probable cause to send people to trial on felony charges. It’s a low bar. Crumbley waived his right to go through that stage Friday. The 15-year-old is charged with murder and other crimes. Four students were killed and others were injured during a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. Separately, Crumbley’s parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They’re trying to get their bond reduced Friday so they can leave jail.

