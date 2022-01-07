Ugandan authorities face pressure to free detained author

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities are facing face growing pressure to free an author who has been in detention for 10 days, allegedly over his criticism of the president and his son. Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has been in custody since Dec. 28, accused of violating a law against the misuse of a computer. Rukirabashaija writes satirical fiction. He has been detained twice before over his work highlighting the failures of the government of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni. A magistrate ordered Rukirabashaija’s unconditional release earlier this week, but security officials have not complied. Defense attorney Eron Kiiza said Rukirabashaija looked weak and wore bloodied clothes when he was returned to his house on Monday for a search.