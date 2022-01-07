Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge

By AMY TAXIN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and helping drive the surge of infections. In just two weeks, the number of people in California hospitalized with COVID more than doubled. Negative test results can be a necessity for any number of activities, from going to work to boarding an airplane or attending a sporting event. Delays in getting results — or inability to find a test kit — can mean people with very mild or no symptoms may presume they are not infected and go about their usual routines. If the reality is they are infected, then they are unknowingly spreading the virus.