Winter storm snarls travel, forces tough choices for schools

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm that already blanketed the U.S. South in snow has snarled Northeast air travel, crushed morning commutes and created a dilemma for school districts already struggling to stay open amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Many spots in New England had received more than a foot of snow by late Friday morning. Schools in Boston closed. Providence, Rhode Island, schools switched to distance learning. New York City kept the nation’s largest school system open. The mayor says the city doesn’t have more days to waste because of coronavirus-driven closures. Officials are advising people to stay off the roads, and more than 2,400 flights have been scrubbed.