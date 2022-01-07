Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm that had already blanketed parts of the South in snow moved into the Northeast, snarling air travel, crushing morning commutes and giving hundreds of school districts struggling to keep kids in the classroom during a wave of new coronavirus cases an excuse to shut down for a one-day respite. Many spots in New England had received more than a foot of snow by late Friday morning. Schools in Boston closed. Providence, Rhode Island, schools switched to distance learning. New York City kept the nation’s largest school system open. Officials were advising people to stay off the roads, and more than 2,400 flights have been scrubbed.