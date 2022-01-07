World shares turn lower after tech-led decline on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World markets have turned lower, tracking a retreat on Wall Street led by declines in big technology stocks. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures also slipped. On Thursday, the S&P 500 wobbled between gains and losses for much of the day before shedding 0.1%. Weakness in big tech companies like Apple was the main culprit. The Nasdaq also fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. Small-company stocks bucked the trend and closed higher. Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.