China foreign minister in Sri Lanka to discuss Belt and Road

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Sri Lanka seeking to advance China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, as the island nation looked to Beijing for help as it tries to rescue itself from a foreign currency and debt crisis. Wang arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday from the Maldives on the last leg of a multi-city trip that has also taken him to Eritrea, Kenya and Comoros in Africa. In Sri Lanka, Wang was scheduled to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Later Wang and Rajapaksa are scheduled to speak at Colombo’s Port City, a reclaimed island developed with Chinese investment.