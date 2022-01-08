Egypt deports son of prominent Palestinian politician

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have deported the son of a prominent Palestinian politician after he served 2 1/2 years of pre-trial detention over allegations of having ties with an outlawed group. That’s according to a statement from Ramy Shaath’s family Saturday. Shaath, the son of Nabil Shaath, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, was released Thursday and then deported. He was forced to renounce his Egyptian citizenship to gain his freedom. The family said Egyptian authorities handed Ramy Shaath over to a representative of the Palestinian Authority at Cairo international airport, where he boarded a flight to the Jordanian capital of Amman.