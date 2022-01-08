Expelled Egyptian-Palestinian activist arrives in Paris

By FLORIAN BRUNET and BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Egyptian-Palestinian human rights activist Ramy Shaath has arrived in Paris and reunited with his wife, after Egyptian authorities released him from prison and deported him. An overjoyed Shaath, the son of a prominent Palestinian politician, walked out of the Charles de Gaulle airport smiling, holding hands with his wife, Céline Lebrun Shaath, a French national, and waving to a cheering crowd of supporters. French President Emmanuel Macron in a tweet welcomed the decision to release him, saying he was “relieved” and thanking those who contributed. Egyptian authorities deported Shaath after he served 2 1/2 years of pre-trial detention over allegations of having ties with an outlawed group.