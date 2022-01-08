Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests

MOSCOW (AP) — The former head of Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempted government overthrow in the wake of violent protests that the president has blamed on foreign-backed terrorists. The arrest of Karim Masimov was announced Saturday by the National Security Committee, which Kasimov headed until he was removed this week by the president. Authorities say security forces killed 26 demonstrators in this week’s unrest and that 18 law-enforcement officers died. More than 4,400 people have been arrested, the Interior Ministry said Saturday. The unrest began in the country’s far west as protests against a sharp rise in prices for liquefied petroleum gas, and spread to the country’s largest city, Almaty.