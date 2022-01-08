Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year’s insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence. That was even as other assessments from the same time warned that crowds of potentially tens of thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington to create a dangerous situation. The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, underscore the uneven and muddled intelligence that circulated to Capitol Police officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot. The contradictory intelligence produced by law enforcement leading up to the riot has been at the forefront of congressional scrutiny about the Jan. 6 preparations and response.