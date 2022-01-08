Man and his girlfriend are accused of brutal assault on wife

PERTH, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man and his girlfriend are accused of holding the man’s estranged wife captive for days and brutally assaulting her before she managed to escape. The Times Union of Albany reported that the 37-year-old woman told police she was kidnapped at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and physically and sexually assaulted. She also says her pinky finger was cut off and cauterized. Justin Wilson and Nicole Elmore were arraigned Friday and have pleaded not guilty. Wilson’s attorney says he has not yet discussed specifics with his client. A message was left with Elmore’s lawyer seeking comment.