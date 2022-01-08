Obama, Biden honor Senate head as man ‘who got things done’

By KEN RITTER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has commemorated the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as a man “who got things done.” Democratic leaders gathered in Nevada on Saturday to recall Reid – often laughingly — as a man whose impatience for pleasantries was part of a drive to improve the lives of ordinary Americans. The turnout at Reid’s Las Vegas memorial service testified to Reid’s impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st century, despite coming from a childhood of poverty and deprivation in Nevada. The longtime Senate leader died Dec. 28 at 82.