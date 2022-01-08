US hones warnings, offers to Russia over Ukraine

BY MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has issued new, clear warnings to Russia on penalties it may face if it goes ahead with threats to invade Ukraine. U.S. officials raised the possibility of incremental shifts in decisions about the America’s future strategic posture in Europe. But they also said Russia would be hit with debilitating sanctions should it intervene in Ukraine. The officials said the administration would be open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and other moves. But, they also said that Russia will be hit hard with economic sanctions should it intervene in Ukraine. The comments came as senior U.S. and Russian officials prepare to meet in Switzerland on Monday amid heightened tensions over Ukraine.