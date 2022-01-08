US offers carrots, threatens sticks with Russia over Ukraine

BY MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is presenting Russia with a combination of carrots and sticks as it approaches discussions with Moscow over threats to invade Ukraine. Senior officials say the administration is open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe. But, they also say that Russia will be hit hard with economic sanctions should it intervene in Ukraine. The comments came as senior U.S. and Russian officials prepare to meet in Switzerland on Monday amid heightened tensions over Ukraine.