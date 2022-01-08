Venezuela’s revolution divided in the cradle of Chavismo

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

SABANETA, Venezuela (AP) — The internal struggles of the movement started by late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez were encapsulated by the apparent defeat _ and its aftermath _ of one of his brothers during the gubernatorial election in November. Now, after the apparent winner in the state of Barinas was retroactively disqualified, a re-do of the election is scheduled for Sunday. The ballot for the special election does not include a Chávez for the first time in more than two decades, yet the bid from the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela to draw voters to the polls hinges on what the last name symbolizes to many.