Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

By DAVID PORTER, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City fire officials say a malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke. The fire Sunday morning killed 19 people including nine children, making it the city’s deadliest blaze in three decades. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said firefighters found victims on every floor, many in cardiac and respiratory arrest. Some residents became trapped in their apartments and had to wait out the fire. Survivors told of fleeing in panic through darkened hallways, barely able to breathe. Mayor Eric Adams said firefighters had continued making rescues from the 19-story building even after their air supplies ran out.