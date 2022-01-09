Cyprus foreign minister quits amid presidential run tussle

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ foreign minister has resigned his post amid swirling speculation over his intention to run for president of the east Mediterranean island nation next year that he said undermined the work of his ministry and that of the government. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters on Sunday that he offered his resignation to President Nicos Anastasiades “several days ago” and that it was only accepted on Friday. The 48 year-old said he “would be interested” in running in the March 2023 election, but that it was much too early for him to formally declare his candidacy and criticized what he called premature and counterproductive campaigning.