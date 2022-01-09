Djokovic’s Serb fans on edge as Australia visa hearing looms

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s parents have joined a protest rally in downtown Belgrade with their tennis-great son still in an Australian immigration detention hotel. Fans of Djokovic in Serbia are nervously awaiting a crucial court hearing which could decide whether he plays at the Australian Open. The virtual hearing in Melbourne, with Djokovic appealing his visa cancellation, comes amid growing public debate over his positive coronavirus test that his lawyers used as grounds in applying for a medical exemption to Australia’s strict vaccination rules. The top-ranked Serb hopes to defend his title at the Australian Open and win a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. The hearing takes place at 10 a.m. local time Monday.