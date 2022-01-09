German vaccine mandate may take months to pass, parties say

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s ruling parties are hitting the brakes on plans for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations, saying it may take months for lawmakers to properly debate the contentious measure in parliament. German media reported that a bill may not pass both houses of parliament until April, and implementation could take until June. A poll published Sunday by weekly Bild am Sonntag shows almost two-thirds of Germans support a vaccine mandate, with about a third against it. Political leaders have agreed to let lawmakers vote according to their own conscience rather than along party lines on the issue. The looming mandate has been a rallying point for vocal anti-vaccine campaigners who have taken part in protests against Germany’s pandemic restrictions.