Grave injuries remain following NYC fire that killed 19

By DAVID PORTER, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Hospitals worked Monday to save the lives of multiple people gravely injured by inhaling smoke in a fire that is already New York City’s deadliest in three decades. Dozens of people were hospitalized, and as many as 13 were in critical condition after Sunday’s blaze, which killed 19 people. Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric space heater started the fire in the 19-story building. Authorities say nine of the dead were children. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said an investigation was underway to determine how the fire spread and whether anything could have been done to prevent or contain the blaze.