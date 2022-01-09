Snow cleared after deaths of 22 people at Pakistani resort

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say roads at a popular Pakistani resort are clear after the deaths of 22 people who were stuck in their cars during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted. More than 4 feet (1 meter) of snow fell in the area of the Murree Hills resort in the town of Murree near the capital Islamabad on Friday night and early Saturday. The heavy snow caused hundreds of vehicles to become buried or otherwise stuck. Most of the victims suffered hypothermia as temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit). A rescue physician said some died of carbon monoxide poisoning from running their car heaters while their mufflers were choked by snow.