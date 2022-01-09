Sudan protest group rejects UN offer for talks with military

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A leading Sudanese protest group has rejected a United Nations initiative to hold talks with the military aimed at restoring the country’s democratic transition following an October coup. The move suggests Sudan’s political deadlock and relentless street protests are likely to continue, with at least 60 people killed since the military takeover. The U.N. offer Saturday came a week after embattled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned, citing a failure to reach compromise between the generals and the pro-democracy movement. The Oct. 25 coup scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition, over two years after a popular uprising forced the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.