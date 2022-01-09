Thousands rally in Prague against vaccination mandate

PRAGUE

Thousands of people have marched through the Czech Republic’s capital to protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups and professions. The protesters gathered Sunday at central Wenceslas Square to question the efficiency of the vaccines and reject the vaccination of children before marching through the capital chanting “Freedom, freedom.” The previous government released an order in early December making vaccination mandatory for the 60 and over age group as well as medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and medical students. The order is due to take effect in March. But it still might end up being overturned by the new government.