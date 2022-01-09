US, Japan agree to keep troops on base to curb COVID spread

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. and Japan have agreed to keep American troops within their bases as worries grew about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country. A joint statement says the restrictions starting Monday will last 14 days, confining U.S. military personnel to base facilities except for essential activities. U.S. military members will wear masks both on and off base when outside their homes, and will continue to carry out strict testing before leaving for and after arrival in Japan. New COVID-19 cases have surged in Japan, jumping above 8,000 on Saturday, a four-month record. The spike has been most pronounced in areas near U.S. bases. Last week, Japan asked the U.S. for cooperation in keeping its military personnel on base.